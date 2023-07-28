Kangana Ranaut Opens Up on Industry Stereotypes in Revealing Interview

Kangana Ranaut criticized the stereotype of actresses in the film industry.

She said that actresses were arm candy and didn’t have their own conflicts.

She said that she doesn’t entertain any kind of stupidity.

Advertisement

Frequently expressing her views on films and the entertainment industry, Kangana Ranaut once discussed the prevailing ‘stereotype of actresses’ in a past interview. During the promotion of her 2017 film Simran, the actor candidly revealed that ‘something is wrong with her because she doesn’t entertain any kind of stupidity’.

Kangana Ranaut, known for voicing her views on movies and the entertainment industry, once discussed the prevalent ‘stereotype of an actress’ during an earlier interview. While promoting her 2017 film Simran, she shared that ‘something is wrong with her because she doesn’t entertain any kind of stupidity’.

In addition, Kangana claimed that because she defied the “stereotype of an actress,” people felt “uncomfortable” with her. She also mentioned how, in the past, “actresses were falling for married men,” but that “don’t do that anymore.” The actor went on to discuss the “role of the Indian heroine” character in movies.

Kangana told in 2017, “The stereotype of an actress is that she is dumb, somebody who will sit on your lap, giggle on stupid jokes, come to the van when she is being called, receive a call at 3am and come over to your house. So when a girl comes along and challenges this, people get uncomfortable. They feel something is wrong with her because she doesn’t entertain any kind of stupidity. Yes, you make mistakes when you are young, fall for married men. But you don’t do that anymore; you take a strong stand. You become someone with a mind of your own and that starts khatkoing (wrangling) in people’s minds.”

Kangana Ranaut criticized the way women are depicted in films, emphasizing that they have their unique journeys and struggles that remain unexplored on the big screen. She expressed her disapproval of the lack of depth and representation of women’s experiences in the film industry, “They were arm candy, to show the romantic side of the hero for two minutes. Then, she would come back for a song, and in the climax, she would be back for the varmala. That was the role of the Indian heroine. But it is not that she, like the hero, did not have her own conflicts.”

After her appearance in “Dhaakad,” Kangana Ranaut will take on the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming directorial project titled “Emergency.” The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in significant roles.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has a busy schedule ahead with several films in the pipeline, including “Tejas” and “Chandramukhi 2.” The latter is a sequel to the popular Tamil horror-comedy “Chandramukhi,” which originally featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika as the lead actors.

Also Read Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Birthday Vacay Selfie Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, were...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.