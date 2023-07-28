Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Birthday Vacay Selfie

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, all set to embark on a vacation to celebrate Kiara’s upcoming birthday on July 31st. Dressed in comfortable yet stylish outfits, the couple exuded charm and happiness as they walked hand-in-hand, engaging in a fun conversation. They also took a moment to wave at the cameras, leaving fans ecstatic.

The couple’s airport appearance garnered immense attention from their fans, who showered them with love and adoration in the comments section. One fan said, “these two are made for each other.” Another person said, “Ohhh gawddd…they aree just cuttesttt beans!!”, while one wrote, “Yaayyyy…Birthday weekend it is!!!!” A fan stated, “Howw beautiful these two are.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Advertisement

Later, Kiara went on her Instagram stories and posted a cute selfie with her husband Sidharth, taken inside the airport. Kiara captioned it, “It’s time to (airplane emoji).” In the selfie, Kiara can be seen resting her head on Sidharth’s shoulder while he captures the moment.

Kiara’s upcoming projects include the highly-anticipated film “Game Changer” alongside Ram Charan, and she is also rumoured to join Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in “War 2,” an upcoming spy universe project.

On the other hand, Sidharth is gearing up for the action-packed film “Yodha,” slated for release in December, and he is all set to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s web series, “Indian Police Force.”

Advertisement

As Kiara and Sidharth embark on their birthday vacation, fans eagerly await updates on their joyous celebration and charming moments together.

Also Read Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Charming Dinner Together Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.