Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanye West Set For New Album Release Amid Industry Boycott

Kanye West Set For New Album Release Amid Industry Boycott

Articles
Advertisement
Kanye West Set For New Album Release Amid Industry Boycott

Kanye West Set For New Album Release Amid Industry Boycott

Advertisement
Advertisement

The most recent album of Kanye West was released more than two years ago, and now it seems he might be gearing up for a new music release, especially as controversies surrounding his past anti-Semitic remarks seem to have subsided.

Advertisement

Roogo, who collaborated with Kanye on his previous album, revealed that the rapper is indeed working on a new album during an appearance on the No Jumper podcast. He said, “He’s working on an album.” Despite the host’s persistent questioning, Rooga refrained from disclosing further details about the upcoming project.

Kanye West’s last album, titled Donda, was released in August 2021, featuring Rooga on the track “OK, OK.”

In unrelated news, Kanye West and Censori have been married for seven months, but recently, a TikTok user made a bold claim of being pregnant with Kanye’s child. The alleged emotions of Kanye’s previous wife, Kim Kardashian, were described as “pissed” in response to this news.

Also Read

Kanye West has a shocking news for his fans!
Kanye West has a shocking news for his fans!

Kanye West is expected to shock everyone once more, according to Jay...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story