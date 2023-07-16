Kanye West Set For New Album Release Amid Industry Boycott

The most recent album of Kanye West was released more than two years ago, and now it seems he might be gearing up for a new music release, especially as controversies surrounding his past anti-Semitic remarks seem to have subsided.

Roogo, who collaborated with Kanye on his previous album, revealed that the rapper is indeed working on a new album during an appearance on the No Jumper podcast. He said, “He’s working on an album.” Despite the host’s persistent questioning, Rooga refrained from disclosing further details about the upcoming project.

Kanye West’s last album, titled Donda, was released in August 2021, featuring Rooga on the track “OK, OK.”

In unrelated news, Kanye West and Censori have been married for seven months, but recently, a TikTok user made a bold claim of being pregnant with Kanye’s child. The alleged emotions of Kanye’s previous wife, Kim Kardashian, were described as “pissed” in response to this news.