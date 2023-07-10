Karan Johar, Sujoy Ghosh, and Others Praise Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee’s Jawan Prevue

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan Prevue create a social media frenzy with thrilling first-look posters.

Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra join SRK in this highly anticipated action-packed film.

Karan Johar, Vijay Varma, Neha Dhupia, and Manish Malhotra express their excitement and admiration for the Prevue.

Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee created a buzz on social media with the highly anticipated release of the Jawan Prevue. Following the exciting first-look posters, they delighted fans with a thrilling and energetic Prevue.

This action-packed film, which marks the first collaboration between SRK and Atlee, features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. Both netizens and Bollywood celebrities have expressed their approval and excitement for the Prevue.

Celebrities, just like fans, are also ecstatic about Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed persona. His distinctive and varied appearances in the video have left everyone amazed. Of all the highlights, SRK’s bald look has become the hottest topic of discussion.

Karan Johar, a close friend and renowned filmmaker, was thoroughly impressed by the Jawan Prevue and expressed his admiration for his “bhai” (brother) on his Instagram story. He wrote, “BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again! Wowww, can’t wait!!! @imsrk.”

Karan Johar, who is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” mentioned Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Gauri Khan in his social media post.

Vijay Varma, who is basking in the triumph of Lust Stories 2, expressed his thoughts by saying, “Mind blown. Take a bow King.” Neha Dhupia wrote, “Only @iamsrk.”

Manish Malhotra expressed his admiration by leaving red heart and fire emojis in the comments section, while director Sujoy Ghosh took to Twitter to share his excitement about the Prevue. He couldn’t contain his praise for Shah Rukh Khan’s unique dance moves showcased in the video.He tweeted, “man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer…. gotey gripping stuff! i bow to you @iamsrk.” Reacting to his dance video, Ghosh wrote, “tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan…”

The mesmerizing visuals and stunning action sequences of the Jawan Prevue have captivated viewers, leaving them amazed. The preview also showcased a special appearance by Deepika, who looked stunning in a saree while performing an action sequence. Overall, the Jawan Prevue has intensified the already high levels of anticipation for the film.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, the movie features a talented cast including Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra. The film is set to release on September 7th in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

