Karan Johar Takes a Dig at Merry Christmas Clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha?

Yodha is an action film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

Merry Christmas is a dark comedy thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Both films have generated immense anticipation among fans.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are set to share the screen for the first time in the highly anticipated movie “Merry Christmas,” directed by Sriram Raghavan. Today, the film’s team revealed that it is scheduled for release on December 15, 2023.

Following the announcement, Karan Johar, who is currently engaged in promoting his upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” posted a mysterious message on social media.

Karan Johar expressed his disappointment on the Threads platform following the announcement of the release date for the film Merry Christmas. It is worth noting that Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani’s action movie, Yodha, is also set to release on December 15. It appears that KJo is not particularly pleased with the clash between the two films.

He wrote, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile.”

Earlier this month, Karan Johar’s production house announced the new release date of the film Yodha. They took to social media and shared an official statement regarding the update.

The post read, “Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA – the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha – lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles.”

The audience is in for a delightful cinematic experience as Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas and Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha are set to release simultaneously. Both films have generated immense anticipation, with their captivating first looks creating a buzz among fans.

Yodha, featuring Raashii Khanna and directed by Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha, promises to be an exciting venture. Meanwhile, Merry Christmas boasts an impressive cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in the Hindi version, and Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the Tamil version.

