Sajid Nadiadwala confirms Housefull 5 Starring Akshay Kumar to Commence Shooting in December

Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar are teaming up for Housefull 5.

The film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

The film will be a huge production and will cross Housefull 4 on the scale front.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar are preparing to join forces once again for the highly anticipated fifth installment of the long-running Indian comedy franchise, Housefull 5. Recently announced for a Diwali 2024 release, the film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani. As reported earlier, Sajid Nadiadwala aims to create a Housefull universe by bringing together actors from previous installments, assembling one of the most impressive ensemble casts ever seen.

In a recent interview with the media, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he has personally penned the script for Housefull 5. “It’s a lot of fun to make Housefull films because I write those scripts. Even Housefull 5 is written by me. I enjoy writing those over-the-top scenes. After a long day at work, you like to have something spicy and that for me is the Housefull franchise. But franchises are not easy to manage as you can reach the saturation point at any time,” Sajid also added, “Any franchise can shut down any time. Housefull 4 was shutting down till Sunday, because it was a pre-Diwali release. But when Diwali started it became something else.”

Sajid reminisces about the buzz surrounding the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise. “It became the biggest film of Akshay Kumar and also the biggest comedy film. I have tried to bring in all elements in the basket for Housefull 5 and I am very excited.”

After the recent success of “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” the filmmaker is currently working on the film “Chandu Champion” with Kartik Aaryan. Additionally, he has plans to commence the production of Housefull 5 by the end of the year.

“We start Housefull 5 from December / January and will be ready for a Diwali 2024 release. Our music sessions begin by November. The script is locked, we have locked our director (Tarun Mansukhani). It’s a huge film and will cross Housefull 4 on the scale front. We plan to surprise everyone with the theme,” Sajid concludes.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming project is the film “Bawaal” directed by Nitesh Tiwari, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is scheduled for release on July 21st exclusively on Amazon Prime.

