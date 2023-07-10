Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys family vacation with hubby Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a family vacation in Italy with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena looks fashionable in a white t-shirt and cropped trousers, while Saif exudes coolness in a red linen shirt.

Kareena is to make her OTT debut in the Indian adaptation of “The Devotion of Suspect X.”

Renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently at the peak of her career, with several exciting projects on the horizon. In her personal life, she is happily married to acclaimed actor Saif Ali Khan, who has won the National award. The couple is blessed with two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, affectionately known as Jeh. Presently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking a break from her hectic acting schedule and relishing a family vacation in Italy alongside her husband Saif and their children.

Bollywood celebrities are presently relishing a family getaway in Italy alongside their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been delighting her fans on Instagram by sharing beautiful snapshots from their vacation. Recently, she posted a romantic photograph featuring herself and her husband Saif Ali Khan against the stunning backdrop of the Alps mountains, accompanied by an intriguing caption.

“Hair Flying… Hero next to me… Alps in the background… Ready for the shot… Summer 2023,” Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post where she added a caption, but the romantic photo of Saif and Kareena was playfully photobombed by their sons, Taimur and Jeh. The adorable star kids seemed oblivious to the camera as they happily played while their parents attempted to strike a pose.

In her typical fashion, the actress of “Laal Singh Chaddha” appeared lovely and fashionable, wearing a white t-shirt paired with coordinating white cropped trousers. Kareena complemented her outfit with a black crossbody bag, stylish sunglasses, and beige espadrilles. Meanwhile, the actor from “Vikram Vedha” exuded coolness in a red linen shirt, combined with beige Bermuda shorts, white sneakers, and sunglasses.

Saif Ali Khan, a highly selective actor known for his National award-winning performances, is venturing into the realm of negative roles. Following his portrayal of Lankesh (Raavan) in the recently released live-action film “Adipurush,” he has been cast as the main antagonist in the upcoming rustic thriller “Devara.” The movie stars Jr NTR in the lead role and is slated for a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

After completing the initial shooting schedule, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up her first filming phase for the upcoming movie “The Crew.” This women-centric film, featuring Kareena alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon for the first time, is scheduled to release in March 2024. Additionally, Kareena is set to collaborate with director Hansal Mehta for an untitled crime thriller, where she will also make her debut as a producer.

Furthermore, Kareena will soon be seen on the OTT platform in the Indian adaptation of “The Devotion of Suspect X,” directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

