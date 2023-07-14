Kareena Kapoor treats fans with her breathtaking vacation snaps

Kareena Kapoor has posted numerous fresh photos from her European holiday. She is presently on the road with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh. Kareena has been sharing photos from her vacation on Instagram.

Kareena took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself posing for the camera. She was standing in the middle of the forest, with the mountain in front of her. A little cabin could also be spotted nearby. Kareena posed for the camera with her back to the camera. Kareena draped a shawl around herself and wore denims in the photo. She said in the caption, “Framed by my dear [email protected]”

Her friend Gina Rozner, who took the photo, commented on it, saying, “Lovely evening. I’m honored to be the ‘official photographer’! “Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena’s cousin, tweeted a crimson heart emoji. A fan wrote, “Kareena, you’re soo beautiful.” “My gorgeous,” someone exclaimed, “you are so gorgeous and adorable as always.” Gina captioned the shot on Instagram, “Fabulous evening with @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Kareena shared additional photos on Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of the mountains and trees outside her window. “From my window,” she wrote. A trip into the clouds…” She also shared a photo of herself sitting on rocks near a hut. Kareena smiled at the camera as she returned her gaze. Kareena captioned the photo, “Pink clouds and me.”

Kareena recently shared a selfie of herself posing outside with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif was dressed in a red shirt, khaki shorts, and sneakers in the photo. Kareena wore a white T-shirt, beige leggings, and beige sneakers. “Hair Flying,” she wrote. Hero is standing next to me. The Alps in the distance…Prepared for the shot. “Summer of 2023.” The pair married in a private ceremony in Mumbai in October 2012. Taimur was born in 2016 and Jeh will be born in 2021.

