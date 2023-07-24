Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Begins Shooting in Feb 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to start filming in February 2024.

The film will be directed by Anees Bazmee and backed by T-Series.

It is the third installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa film series.

Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee joined forces in 2022 for “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” which turned out to be the actor’s first blockbuster. The film’s success expanded Kartik’s popularity in tier 2 and 3 cities. It was well-received by audiences and played a significant role in drawing people back to the cinema halls after the pandemic.

The production of a third installment brings Kartik and Anees together again. Subsequently, the makers officially announced the film and locked the release date for Diwali 2024.

In exclusive news, it has been revealed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to start filming in February 2024.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the scripting stage at the moment and the team has locked the basic plot for the third part of this iconic horror comedy franchise. The idea is now being developed into a full-fledged story. Bhushan Kumar is himself closely working on getting all aspects of this horror comedy right and is committed to take the film on floors by February 2024,” According to a source familiar with the matter.

Prior to starting work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Anees Bazmee is set to wrap up filming for his upcoming comedy movie with Shahid Kapoor, tentatively titled “1722 – Ek Saath Do Do.”

“Anees Bazmee will dive into the pre-production of BB 3 from end of this year. Kartik, Anees and Bhushan are all very careful about the brand Bhool Bhulaiyaa and have zeroed in on an idea that does justice to the world of this film, yet has a unique element in the overall scheme of things. It will be shot over a period of 4 months starting from February,” the source added.

“He might be doing one more film before BB 3, but is yet to lock on the film. He is reading several scripts and will zero down on one in a fortnight,”

Before starting work on the horror comedy, Kartik will wrap up the shooting for Chandu Champion.

According to the source, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be backed by T-Series and helmed by director Anees Bazmee. The film’s release date is officially set for Diwali 2024, and it is expected to hit cinema screens nationwide.

