Kiara Advani Discloses Audition Experience for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

During a recent interview, Kiara Advani disclosed that she had auditioned for Aamir Khan’s film “Laal Singh Chaddha” several years ago. Although she didn’t secure the role, she jokingly mentioned that she must have performed poorly in the audition.

Although she didn’t specify the character she auditioned for, it appears to be the female lead, which eventually went to Kareena Kapoor. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor also had to audition for the same role in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump, featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor and was directed by Advait Chandan. The film faced controversy with boycott calls before its release and, unfortunately, did not perform strongly at the box office. Within its initial month, it grossed ₹130 crore worldwide and was subsequently made available on Netflix.

In a Film Companion interview, Kiara Advani was questioned about her willingness to audition for a role, similar to Kareena, who auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kiara said, “Yes, absolutely. In fact, I also auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha. At that time I didn’t know it was for Laal Singh Chaddha.” “I really don’t want to see that audition though. I really must have been terrible. It was many many years ago,” she also added.

Kiara continued, “Casting is such an important part of filmmaking. The right cast can add so much value. It’s not about who’s a better actor. It’s about who’s better suited for the part. It’s always teamwork and it’s so important to get the right cast for a film. It’s absolutely wonderful to audition, great to know if you are suited for the part.” Kareena Kapoor had told Prabhat Khabar, “I had to even give an audition for Laal Singh Chaddha. It was so that I could prove I am apt for the role, and I am perfect for the older part.”

As for the review of Laal Singh Chaddha, it stated “An official adaptation of internationally acclaimed Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks, Laal Singh Chaddha is a feel-good film that doesn’t say anything extraordinarily different or in an exceptional way that you stand up and applaud. It doesn’t even try to introduce elements that would make it look somewhat different.”

