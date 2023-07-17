Kiara Advani opens up about being trolled after marriage with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently got married.

The couple faced online trolling after their marriage.

Sidharth advised Kiara to ignore the trolls and not give them attention.

Kiara Advani recently shared her feelings of distress when she faced online trolling for being married. The negative comments surfaced shortly after her marriage, coinciding with the upcoming release of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha. During this challenging period, Kiara credited her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, for providing support and guiding her to maintain a positive outlook.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged vows on February 7 in a private wedding ceremony held at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The intimate event was attended by a select few guests. The couple’s love blossomed while collaborating on the film “Shershaah,” and they dated before taking the plunge into marriage.

As Kiara and Sidharth prefer to keep their personal lives private, Kiara was recently questioned about whether her husband has ever requested her not to share their photos on social media.

Kiara told Film Companion, “He didn’t want us to post some of the wedding stuff that we posted, that video. There was a lot of debate about it. ”

Kiara mentioned that both she and Sidharth were hesitant to share the video initially, but it was Manish Malhotra who encouraged them, saying, “You have to post it.”

Kiara Advani also recounted experiencing negativity following their wedding due to the trolls they faced, “For the first time, I felt a sense of overbearing, overpowering me with social media during the time when Satyaprem Ki Katha was coming out. Because I was just married…. I felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes ‘Oh isne yeh kiu kia hai, woh kiu kia hai (why she is doing it now that she is married).’ Maybe it was to do with ‘Oh now she is married’ all of that. I just felt like ‘Wait! What just happened here? This is all too new for me because, on one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now people were trolling you because you are a married actor, and people expect you to say or do certain things. That got to me slightly. I was not able to brush it off. It was really affecting me.”

Kiara admitted to having a bad habit of reading everything written about her online. “There was a little bit of negativity that really got to me and I didn’t even discuss it with my husband. I was like I don’t want to talk about it because the minute I talk about it then I am going deeper into it so let’s not. He had also seen it on his own and did not bring it on because he didn’t want to make a big deal of it. He was the one who explained it to me. He said ‘Look there will always be these negative trollers…but if you’re gonna give so much importance to this, be sitting at home and crying and behaving like s**t has hit the roof right now. What’s wrong with you? You don’t know them. They don’t know you. These could be like certain fans who did not like we got married. Just let it be. Why are you getting into it?’ I realised if he is so mature about it, why am I sitting and feeling all of these things? Thank God I have somebody who’s got wisdom, maturity and experience in this matter to tell me don’t give attention to this stuff,” the actor added.

