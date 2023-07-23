Kiara Advani Shares Adorable Moment of Hubby Sidharth Malhotra with Doggo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood.

Kiara Advani shared a heartwarming video of Sidharth Malhotra playing with a dog.

Fans reacted to the video with love and affection.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are considered one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. They frequently express their admiration for each other on social media whenever they share new posts. Recently, the actress of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” shared a heartwarming video of her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, displaying his affectionate side as a dog dad while playing with a cute doggy.

Immediately after Kiara posted the adorable video of Sidharth affectionately interacting with a dog, fans took to social media to respond with their reactions. One fan wrote, “Sid is so sweet.” Another one commented, “Sid’s love for dogs.” “Cutest video on internet today,” wrote one fan. “Sid and his love for pets>>>,” commented another fan. Others were observed expressing their affection by using red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at a Delhi movie theater for a film outing. Sidharth looked stylish in a black sweatshirt paired with dark blue denim cargo trousers, while Kiara looked lovely in her white and pink casual attire.

Kiara was recently featured in the romantic drama “Satyaprem Ki Katha” alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is now preparing to star in “Game Changer” alongside Ram Charan.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra starred in the Netflix movie “Mission Majnu,” alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is now gearing up for his digital debut with the Amazon Prime web series “Indian Police Force,” crafted by renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Additionally, the actor has another project titled “Yodha” scheduled for release in December later this year.

