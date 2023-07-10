Kiara Advani’s “Satyaprem Ki Katha” Enjoys Successful 2nd Weekend at Box Office

“Satyaprem Ki Katha” collects Rs 60.25 crores nett within 11 days at the box office.

The film is expected to surpass Rs 70 crores nett and potentially even higher.

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer experiences substantial growth on Saturday and Sunday.

The box office collection of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has reached Rs 60.25 crores nett within 11 days. The film is expected to surpass a final total of Rs 70 crores nett and potentially even more.

The romantic drama “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Wardha Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala and Grandsons, experienced a successful second weekend at the Indian box office.

The film demonstrated steady performance, with no drop in collections on the second Friday, followed by a substantial 75 percent growth on Saturday and a further 10 percent growth on Sunday compared to Saturday. After 11 days, the Kartik-Kiara starrer has garnered a nett collection of Rs 60.25 crores and is expected to exceed Rs 70 crores in total collections.

On its second Monday, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” continues to maintain a steady performance at the box office, with early trends indicating collections of around Rs 1.50 crores nett. However, it will face tough competition from the release of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” which will occupy a significant number of screens starting from Wednesday.

Despite this, the film benefits from being the primary Hindi movie option in the heartland region as there are no other significant Hindi releases until Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” With limited alternatives for Hindi film viewers, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” is likely to remain the preferred choice for the next few weeks. The film’s lifetime collections are expected to surpass Rs 70 crores nett, and it won’t be surprising if it achieves numbers in the range of Rs 75 to 80 crores nett.

Here are the net India collections of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” on a daily basis:

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crores

Rs 8.50 crores Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Rs 6.50 crores Saturday: Rs 9.50 crores

Rs 9.50 crores Sunday : Rs 11.50 crores

: Rs 11.50 crores Monday : Rs 3.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs 3.25 crores

Rs 3.25 crores Wednesday: Rs 3 crores

Rs 3 crores Thursday: Rs 2.50 crores

Rs 2.50 crores Friday: Rs 2.50 crores

Rs 2.50 crores Saturday: Rs 4.50 crores

Sunday: Rs 5 crores

Total = Rs 60.25 crores nett in 11 days

Satyaprem, a single man residing in Ahmedabad, deeply loves Katha, one of the most eligible unmarried women in the city, despite his love being unreciprocated. However, to Satyaprem’s astonishment, Katha’s family unexpectedly arrives at his house with a marriage proposal. After marrying Katha, Satyaprem discovers some undisclosed secrets about her that influenced her family’s decision to choose him as her spouse.

