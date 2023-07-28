Kim Kardashian Celebrates Grandmother’s Milestone 89th Birthday

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian expressed her joy and love as she celebrated her grandmother’s 89th birthday with sweet wishes on Instagram. She shared a heartfelt photo with her grandmother, MJ, and wrote a touching message, “Happy 89th birthday to my beautiful grandmother, MJ! I know your birthday was yesterday, but I was busy celebrating you and living in the moment, but I wanted to take a minute to let the world know how truly special you are. You are the foundation of our family and a true pillar of strength.”

Kim also praised her grandmother’s resilience, as she is a two-time cancer survivor and a wonderful role model. She feels blessed to spend time with her and learn from her wisdom. Kim mentioned their striking similarities and acknowledged her grandmother as the one who started it all for their family. She expressed gratitude for having her grandmother witness the growth of her grandkids and great-grandbabies. Concluding her message with a reaffirmation of her love, Kim stated, “I love you so much grandma and would do anything for you…I know you know all of this but wanted to tell you again.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Advertisement

Fans and friends also joined in, leaving sweet comments to wish Kim’s grandmother a happy birthday.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Does Kim Kardashian regret her fast-paced romance with Pete Davidson? Kim Kardashian bares her soul on the emotional rollercoaster following her divorce...