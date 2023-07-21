Kim Kardashian seen cuddling baby in 1st trailer for American Horror Story

FX has released the first trailer for Season 12 of American Horror Story, titled Delicate, and it offers fans a glimpse of Kim Kardashian in her character.

The teaser, which dropped on Thursday, keeps many details of the thrilling season under wraps.

The highly anticipated season features Kim Kardashian alongside Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts. In her new role, the 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks unrecognizable, captivating fans with her impressive acting skills.

The storyline for the new season is adapted from Danielle Valentine’s novel, Delicate Condition. On IMDb, Kardashian is credited as playing the character Siobhan Walsh.

Each season of American Horror Story focuses on a fresh storyline, with some cast members appearing in multiple seasons.

In the trailer, Kanye West’s ex-wife is seen wearing a platinum blonde wig, with her skin painted white. The clip concludes with Kim cradling a baby, leaving viewers intrigued about the upcoming season’s plot.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kardashian had been taking acting lessons to prepare for her debut in the series.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, the reality TV star expressed her excitement, stating, “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started, and I’m so excited.”

When asked about her preparations for the role, Kim responded, “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

With Kim Kardashian joining the talented cast, fans are eagerly anticipating the unique and chilling experience that American Horror Story Season 12, Delicate, will bring to their screens.

