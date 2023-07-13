King Charles’ wife Camilla delivers funny joke while visiting Wimbledon

Queen Camilla had people in stitches as she delighted everyone with a hilarious joke during her visit to Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Queen Consort, accompanied by her sister Annabel Elliot, enjoyed watching the quarter-finals on Centre Court and had the opportunity to meet some important members of the Wimbledon team.

During her conversation with ball boy Sean and ball girls Larissa and Cassie, the 75-year-old Queen asked them about their experience working at Wimbledon and if they were enjoying their roles.

To everyone’s surprise, Camilla shared that she was once a ball girl herself, jokingly mentioning that it happened “one hundred years ago at Queen’s [Club].” She added that being a ball girl requires agility as it can be quite challenging.

Amusingly, the Queen then commented on Sean’s fitness level, suggesting that he must be in great shape if he was working across all the courts. She also asked Cassie if she considered herself an expert since she had been a ball girl at a previous championship.

Reports suggest that Camilla served as a ball girl during her time at Queen’s Gate school. She attended the Wimbledon matches with an elegant and summery white outfit with dark stripes. Zara and Mike Tindall were also present to enjoy the tennis, as Wimbledon is a favorite sporting event for many members of the royal family.

It is anticipated that Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife, may attend Wimbledon again before the tournament concludes this weekend, as she has already made a visit to watch British No.1 Katie Boulter.

