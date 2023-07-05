Shortly It was confirmed that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky had separated, the couple spoke out about the difficulties they had faced during the past year, which they described as the most challenging in their 27-year marriage.

Earlier on the same day, a close source revealed that the 54-year-old star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and her 53-year-old husband, known for his role in “Buying Beverly Hills,” were still living together while exploring a life apart after almost three decades together. The source also emphasized that they were maintaining an amicable relationship as they navigated this new phase for themselves and their family. Late that night in Los Angeles, both Richards and Umansky shared a joint statement on their social media accounts to shed light on the situation.

Addressing the news that had emerged, Richards clarified on her Instagram, “Any claims about us getting a divorce are false. However, it’s true that we have experienced a difficult year, the most challenging one in our marriage. Nevertheless, we love and respect each other immensely.” Umansky shared the same statement on his Instagram, adding, “No one is at fault here. Despite being in the public eye, we request privacy as we work through our issues. While speculation may be entertaining, please refrain from fabricating false stories to create a sensational narrative.”

The statement concluded with, “Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.” Richards and Umansky first met in 1994 at a nightclub. After becoming engaged later that year, they tied the knot in January 1996 and went on to have three daughters together: Alexia (27), Sophia (23), and Portia (15). Richards also has a 34-year-old daughter named Farrah Brittany, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) Advertisement

The couple allowed Bravo viewers into their personal lives when “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiered in 2010. They have consistently maintained that their relationship, as portrayed on the show, is authentic.

“We’re the same, with or without cameras. We’re just super real, and we know each other, and we’re real,” Umansky expressed in an interview with PEOPLE in March 2013. “We don’t have any secrets to hide. That’s one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons.”