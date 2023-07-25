Madison Beer shuts down body shaming troll

Keke Palmer says parents “never even cared” about her sexuality
The 24-year-old celebrity gracefully handled a mean comment on social media when someone criticized her appearance in an Instagram photo wearing a white babydoll dress.
The troll wrote: “Hey madison i’ve noticed that ur legs and arms are getting fatter. Please do some cardio because we men only like skinny girls.
“Ur face is already perfect, but please we love a thin-waisted girl. (sic)”
She fired back: “I wouldn’t touch you with a 10 ten foot pole if you paid me a million dollars.”
The Instagram user appeared to delete their comment, but the singer’s fans rallied behind her.
One follower replied: “Can’t believe some dudes feel they have the right to comment on someone else’s appearance.”
Another added: “Madison Beer you are gorgeous no matter what.”
In the past, she has shared her encounters with online bullying, revealing that she faced harassment for dating “a more popular boy” than herself.
In her memoir ‘The Half of It’ – which was released earlier this year – she recalled being “called endless names — labeled a whore for having him as my boyfriend, for dressing a certain way”.
She added: “There are certain violations of human boundaries that I find inexcusable, no matter the position I’m in.”
