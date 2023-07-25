Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Keke Palmer says parents “never even cared” about her sexuality

Keke Palmer says parents “never even cared” about her sexuality

Articles
Advertisement
Keke Palmer says parents “never even cared” about her sexuality

Keke Palmer says parents “never even cared” about her sexuality

Advertisement
  • Palmer’s parents are supportive of her no matter who she dates.
  • She is not really into labels when it comes to her sexuality.
  • Palmer is grateful for her parents’ support.
Advertisement

Keke Palmer recently opened up about her sexuality and how her parents reacted. She said that her parents “never even cared” about her sexuality and that they were always supportive of her no matter who she dated.

Palmer said that she was initially hesitant to talk to her parents about her sexuality, but that she eventually decided to be honest with them.

She said that they were “totally cool” with it, and that they told her that they just wanted her to be happy.

Palmer’s parents’ reaction is a refreshing change from the stories we often hear about parents who are not supportive of their LGBTQ+ children. It is clear that Palmer’s parents love and accept her for who she is, and that is something that is truly special.

Appearing on ‘The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda’, she told married hosts Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday: “Sexuality and stuff like that, that was not even – my parents never even cared about something like that or talked about that.

“And I know that by the time they saw how free of a spirit I was, and whoever I wanted to date, they were like, ‘Whoever cares.’

Advertisement

“It was never anything that was in their mind.”

Keke admitted for a while, she found herself “overthinking” the situation.

She pondered: “There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself?

“The moment where you overthink s***. That’s not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

Although her parents never spoke negatively about being gay, she felt like it was an unspoken topic.

She explained: “There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel – and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, ‘Well, we don’t have to talk about it.’

Advertisement

“Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out.”

Also Read

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy open to playing Ken in Barbie sequel
Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy open to playing Ken in Barbie sequel

Cillian Murphy is open to playing Ken in a Barbie sequel. He...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story