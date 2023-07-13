Margot Robbie walked the pink red carpet dressed as another Barbie from the 1960s for the upcoming film’s London premiere on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023.

Robbie reproduced the iconic appearance from the Barbie Enchanted Evening 1960 Fashion Doll, which was released in 1960.

Vivienne Westwood designed the gown, which was a custom-made corset pale pink gown with a white trimmed neckline and a rosette at her hip attached to the flowing train. According to Elle, the gown also had a large off-the-shoulder ruffled collar and white opera-length gloves.

Robbie accessorized with a triple strand pearl necklace and single pearl studs. Her hair was fashioned in a casual but exquisite up-do. Her makeup was elegant, with a sparkly eye look and a pink lip, much like the Mattel doll.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have been collaborating to bring the many eras of the Mattel doll to the film’s promotional events. The Australian actress has been seen wearing custom-made reimaginings of the doll’s most renowned ensembles, which were created by a number of designers, including Versace.

Ryan Gosling, Robbie’s co-star, was dressed in a pastel green suit with a white button-down and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, director Greta Gerwig matched her shimmering pink gown with a bedazzled clutch and a glittering necklace.

Previously, Robbie dressed up as Solo in the Spotlight Barbie in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture strapless gown for the film’s Los Angeles premiere over the weekend.