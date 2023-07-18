Meghan Markle disparaged as minx by Queen Consort Camilla

According to royal expert Tom Bower, Queen Consort Camilla has always had reservations about Meghan Markle and famously referred to her as a ‘minx’ due to her perceived lack of gratitude for her royal position.

Camilla would provide reassurance to King Charles, assuring him that despite the challenges posed by the Sussexes, he would ultimately prevail.

In their conversations, Camilla is depicted as someone who would describe Meghan as a self-seeking troublemaker, predicting that her actions would lead to unhappiness.

Furthermore, the author revealed that Camilla consistently referred to Meghan as ‘Californian’, emphasizing her American background.

Camilla herself has faced intense media scrutiny even prior to her marriage to King Charles. During the Coronation in May, she was subjected to boos from the crowds.

Body language expert Judi James noted that while Charles remained composed, he displayed a heightened concern for Camilla’s well-being, gesturing impatiently and appearing focused on ensuring her safe entry into the venue.

This reiteration of the original information provides insight into Queen Consort Camilla’s perspective on Meghan Markle and highlights the challenges Camilla has faced in her own public perception.

