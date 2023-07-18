Royal family facing fresh scrutiny

The royal family is facing further controversy as a new report reveals their involvement in an n-word race row.

Official documents, including a catalogue published by the Royal Collection Trust (RCT) in 2008, contained approximately 40 uses of racial terms.

The document, titled “Ancient and Modern Gems and Jewels,” was published by Royal Collection Enterprises Limited and had reportedly remained on their website until Thursday.

An investigation by the Independent discovered racial slurs used in descriptions of artefacts, particularly referring to people of African descent featured in the jewels and gems.

For example, one brooch description in the catalogue read: “Head of a no in three-quarter profile to the right, with a drop-pearl earring. This type of a no’s head is found on several sixteenth-century cameos.”

Another item depicted a white person described as “not n*****d,” implying a contrast.

This incident follows the recent discovery of a racial slur in government documents, including reports by the Met Office and guidance from the Department for Work and Pensions, which had been publicly accessible since 2015.

The use of such terms prompted denouncement from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson as “inappropriate and offensive.”

Last year, the royal family faced criticism regarding racial issues when Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, alleged that Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, asked her about her origins during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Additionally, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and the first person of mixed ethnicity to marry into the royal family, claimed in 2021 that an unnamed royal had inquired about their son’s skin tone before the birth of Prince Archie, specifying that it was not the late Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

