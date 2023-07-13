Natasha Withdraws Her Previous Statement On Shahroz Sabzwari

The concept of freedom of speech is widely promoted, but in reality, people often struggle to grant one another true freedom of expression while maintaining respect for boundaries. Pakistan serves as an example where individuals are generally afraid to voice their thoughts, whether it be about politics, sports, or personal preferences, due to the potential consequences that come with speaking out. Model Natasha, also known as Natty, recently found herself facing backlash after expressing her opinions on a television show.

Natty appeared as a guest on the show Chocolate Times, where she responded to a question by stating that she does not consider Shahroz Sabzwari to be a genuine actor, suggesting that his success is solely due to his father’s connections.

Natty’s comments quickly spread across social media platforms, leading to a range of reactions. Some argued that such statements should not be made and emphasized the importance of kindness, while others defended Natty’s right to have an opinion about actors she likes or dislikes.

Following the video’s viral circulation, Natasha has now addressed the situation and clarified her stance through an Instagram story.

Advertisement

The public has had varying reactions to Natasha’s decision to backtrack on her statement. This is how people are reacting:

Also Read Saleem Sheikh shares old dance video with Shahroz Sabzwari & Shehzad Sheikh Shahroz Sabzwari and Shahzad Sheikh are amazing Pakistani actors. Fans are aware...