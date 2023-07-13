Netflix pays Rs 60 crore for Siddharth Anand-Saif Ali Khan film

Siddharth Anand is making an action movie for Netflix with Saif Ali Khan.

The film is said to be a race-against-time thriller.

The film is a reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand.

Siddharth Anand is a busy man with five films in the works. He is directing the action thriller Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and the action-packed face-off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan.

He is also a producer on Sujoy Ghosh’s next film starring SRK and Suhana Khan, the action film Rambo starring Tiger Shroff, and a direct-to-digital film for Netflix starring Saif Ali Khan.

Marflix Production has made a successful deal with Netflix. “Siddharth Anand is the man in demand after delivering War and Pathaan in a short period of time. His aim with Marflix is to create the biggest action films across the platforms and the yet untitled Saif Ali Khan is a step in that direction for the digital world. He has signed a good deal with Netflix as the film is sold to the digital player for a sum of Rs 60 crore,” revealed a source, The deal was struck in a way that would maximize the benefits for all stakeholders.

The film is said to be an action movie with Saif Ali Khan playing a character who is racing against time to complete a mission. It will be directed by Robby Grewal, who previously directed the action movie RAW starring John Abraham.

“Sid and Robby go a long way and share a bond beyond just cinema. It’s a subject developed by Marflix and has got Robby on board to bring it to the spectacle,” the source added.

The film is a reunion for Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand, who have previously worked together on films like Salaam Namaste and Tara Rum Pum. This time, Khan will be producing the film as well as starring in it.

The film is yet to be titled, but it is expected to go on floors soon and will be a major release for Netflix in 2024. This will be the second time that Netflix has collaborated with Saif Ali Khan after the success of the web series Sacred Games.

