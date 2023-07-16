Nicole Kidman talks about controversial Magazine Cover Shoot

Nicole Kidman has spoken out about a controversial Vanity Fair cover shoot.

She wore a Miu Mio mini skirt, which caused outrage.

The actress, who wore the skirt in February 2022, referred to it as a “racy school uniform.”

Nicole Kidman has finally spoken out about the contentious Vanity Fair cover shoot in which she wore a Miu Mio mini skirt, which provoked outrage online.

According to reports, the Australia actress received anger online after wearing a tiny skirt that resembled a “racy school uniform” in a February 2022 magazine issue.

However, in a new interview with a known magazine published on July 16, the Moulin Rouge! star stated that she will not allow detractors prevent her from “taking creative risk” in her profession.

“I make the most random, crazy choices. I call them teenage choices because I just don’t ever think of consequences,” said the 56-year-old.

The Far And Away star further stated that her “brain” does not think in such manner.

“I just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to wear that; it reminds me of my school uniform. Or ‘Oh my God, yeah, I’d love to do that’,” remarked the Batman Forever star.

The actress claimed that she isn’t interested in learning about the “hurtful things” that people say about her since it will only “prevent” her from “taking on creative projects” in the future.

The Oscar winner said it was her “decision” to wear the revealing micro skirt, adding, “That was my choice.”

“I own it. I’m accountable. Whatever. I take responsibility. Nobody else chose it”, she concluded.

Meanwhile, A-listers like Emma Corrin and Saweetie were spotted wearing the Miu Mio skirt, which was designed by Zendaya and Hailey Bieber.

