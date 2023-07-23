Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz Share Adorable Reels From Copenhagen

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz Share Adorable Reels From Copenhagen

Articles
Advertisement
Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz Share Adorable Reels From Copenhagen

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz Share Adorable Reels From Copenhagen

Advertisement

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz are a beloved power couple within Pakistan’s entertainment industry. They have both ventured into different realms of entertainment, consistently achieving success. Starting their journey as actors, Yasir later transitioned into directing, introducing new talent to the industry and delivering memorable projects. On the other hand, Nida found her forte as a host and currently reigns as the queen of morning shows in Pakistan, offering a comprehensive source of entertainment for viewers in the early hours.

Their journey in the entertainment industry and their charming presence continue to captivate audiences across Pakistan. Both Nida and Yasir share a passion for travelling and discovering various parts of the world. Despite their busy schedules, they make it a point to explore the world together. Currently, the couple is enjoying their vacation in Copenhagen, Denmark, appearing effortlessly cool and enjoying their time together. Here are some captivating moments from their delightful trip to Copenhagen:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

Advertisement

Also Read

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz’s Germany vacation becomes a goal for travelers
Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz’s Germany vacation becomes a goal for travelers

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz is a prominent couple in Pakistani entertainment....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story