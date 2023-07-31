Nora Fatehi Unveils Insights About Film Industry

Nora Fatehi reveals she was advised to date for PR but refused.

Nora Fatehi says she owes her success to her talent, not PR.

Nora Fatehi revealed some truths about the film industry.

Advertisement

Renowned Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi shared insights from her extensive career, revealing that she faced suggestions to date certain actors for establishing public relations and making her mark in the industry. Nonetheless, she firmly declined such advice and instead relied on her talent to pave her way to success.

Speaking with media, Nora said, “I was constantly told (that) Oh, you know, you should date specific people and date for PR…” Even though the actress said, “I am glad that I never listened to any of that,” it still revealed the gloomy side of the film industry. Moreover, Fatehi expressed gratitude because she owes her success to nobody and said that “It’s on my own and everyone else is just a plus.”

When Nora Fatehi entered the film industry, she received advice not to do songs, which ironically became a significant factor in her rise to fame. She was also discouraged from participating in reality shows. Following the massive success of the song “Dilbar,” Nora expressed her desire to perform in international concerts.

Fatehi also shared, “I remember there was this one person who, after the success of ‘Dilbar’, I was saying, ‘Alright, now I want to also focus on opening up another market. I want to go international. Let’s do here, let’s do outside.” However, she mentioned someone telling her, “Okay, no, focus on one thing, that’s it.”

Nora expressed that she wasn’t satisfied with the feedback she received. The actress asserted that she took a stance for herself and began performing in international concerts. Ultimately, she emphasized that she now sets her own rules and prefers to work on her own terms and conditions as a dancer renowned for the song “Garmi.” “So I’m very proud of that,” the dancer said.

While focusing on her work, Nora Fatehi has exciting projects ahead. One of her upcoming ventures includes a collaboration with Rahma Riad, Balqees, and Manal to perform their song “Light The Sky” at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony. Apart from this, she has several other projects in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Also Read Bobby Deol Joins Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi in ‘Welcome 3’ Firoz Nadiadwala reviving franchises - Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.