Pakistani Sensation ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ To Air In India This August

The popular Pakistani drama ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ is scheduled to be broadcast on the Indian channel ‘Zee Zindagi,’ joining the ranks of other well-received Pakistani dramas like ‘Qissa Meherbano Ka’ and ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay,’ which have also been aired on the same channel.

The official announcement on the channel’s Instagram page stated, “What happens when you feel money CAN buy happiness? Here’s a glimpse of the much-awaited show! #MerePaasTumHo, Coming Soon on Indian Television screens!”

Written by Khalil-ul-Rehman Qamar, the storyline revolves around Danish (portrayed by Humayun), a traditional man leading a simple life with his wife and son in a small flat. However, his wife Mehwish (played by Ayeza Khan) is ambitious and dreams of acquiring wealth. When they encounter Shehwar (played by Adnan Siddiqui), Mehwish is lured by his charms and eventually leaves her family to marry him.

During a recent appearance on Junaid Akram’s podcast, Siddiqui humorously mentioned that he should have charged more for his role in the drama, considering its tremendous success. He shared, “If I knew how successful it would be, I wouldn’t have charged the money that I did. I would’ve taken a lot more. For the first time ever, Humayun asked me to play a role that he had in mind, and he was right. It was very big of him to suggest that. He told me that people had already cast me for it since like 6 years ago. Like, they had my name in mind.”

