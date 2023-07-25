Pankaj Tripathi Shares Thoughts on OMG 2 and Gadar 2 Clash

Pankaj Tripathi revealed his thoughts on the upcoming box office clash between two highly anticipated films.

Pankaj, who stars alongside Akshay Kumar in OMG 2, expressed that he was not worried about the clash at all.

He confidently stated, “Main siwaye acting ke, aur kisi cheez par dhyaan nahi deta.

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi revealed his thoughts on the upcoming box office clash between two highly anticipated films: Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Pankaj, who stars alongside Akshay Kumar in OMG 2, expressed that he was not worried about the clash at all.

He confidently stated, “Main siwaye acting ke, aur kisi cheez par dhyaan nahi deta (I don’t worry about anything else other than acting).” Pankaj emphasized that his primary focus was on his craft and delivering a compelling performance. He added, “If four films are released (on the same day), and all four of them are good, toh wo sab chalengi (they will all do well). I don’t really bother about how many screens we have got. I’m not even aware where my film will be released. Acting mera kaam hai aur film ki business side ke baare mein mujhe koi idea nahi hota (My job is to act, and I don’t have any idea about the business side of the film).”

Interestingly, Sunny Deol, who leads the cast of Gadar 2, also shared his thoughts on the clash in a chat with Times of India. He recalled how the first Gadar film had clashed with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in the past and had emerged victorious at the box office. Sunny expressed his confusion over comparing the two films, suggesting that he believed in the strength of Gadar 2.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi) Advertisement

OMG 2, the spiritual sequel to the hit comedy film Oh My God, and Gadar 2, the successor to the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, are both generating immense buzz among fans and industry insiders. The two films are set to hit theaters on August 11, setting the stage for a thrilling box office showdown.

Beyond OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi has a packed schedule with several exciting projects lined up. He will grace the screen in the third installment of the Fukrey franchise, slated for release on December 1. Additionally, Pankaj will be part of Anurag Basu’s anthology film Metro in Dino, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and others. Notably, Pankaj will essay the role of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film Main Atal Hoon. Furthermore, fans can also anticipate his return in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Stree 2.

As the release date approaches, all eyes are on the box office, waiting to witness the battle between OMG 2 and Gadar 2 and see how these highly anticipated films perform in the theater.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pankaj Tripathi talks about being an Indian national icon In a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi discussed his rise to fame and...