Parineeti Chopra’s Airport Encounter: The Jijaji Question

Parineeti Chopra made her relationship with AAP MP Raghav Chadha official, she has been the center of attention. After keeping their romance private for a few months, the couple finally exchanged rings in a heartwarming ceremony in New Delhi this May. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the wedding bells to ring, and recently, the paparazzi had a little fun with the soon-to-be-bride-to-be at the Mumbai airport.

Sporting a chic all-black outfit and white sneakers, Parineeti Chopra looked stunning as she arrived at the airport. The actress graciously posed for photos, but the highlight of the moment was her reaction to the playful comments from the paparazzi.

As one of the shutterbugs asked her, “Kahan jaa rahe ho (Where are you going),” another quickly chimed in with, “Jijaji se milne jaa rahe ho (Heading to meet your brother-in-law).” The mischievous remark made Parineeti blush instantly, and she playfully exclaimed, “Oh my god.”

Not stopping there, another photographer asked about the wedding date, to which Parineeti responded with a smile, “Kuch bhi puchte ho (You guys ask anything),” before walking away.

According to media reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are planning to tie the knot between September and November in a royal wedding in Rajasthan. The couple is currently exploring different cities in the state to finalize their wedding venue.

Parineeti’s last film was “Uunchai,” and she is now gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s “Chamkila,” where she will share the screen with Diljit Dosanjh.

Fans can’t wait to witness the joyous occasion of Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding, but for now, they are enjoying these adorable glimpses of the blushing bride-to-be.

