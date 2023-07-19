Advertisement
Prince Andrew received criticism for 'not listening to counsel'

Prince Andrew received criticism for 'not listening to counsel'

Prince Andrew received criticism for 'not listening to counsel'

Prince Andrew received criticism for 'not listening to counsel'

Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has faced severe criticism for being “naive” and “lacking self-awareness.”

The Duke of York received backlash for going ahead with a disastrous interview despite being advised against it. In 2019, he infamously sat down with BBC’s Newsnight, attempting to defend himself from allegations put forward.

According to author Andrew Lownie, who wrote Traitor King, Prince William and Harry’s uncle made numerous decisions “against the advice of others,” including the ill-fated interview with Emily Maitlis.

Lownie described Prince Andrew as “very naive and loyal,” raised in a bubble where people constantly praised him, leading him to believe he could do no wrong. He criticized him for not listening to advice, making terrible decisions like going on Newsnight despite warnings.

The author further expressed that Prince Andrew’s indulgent upbringing, lack of boundaries, and lack of intelligence and self-awareness allowed him to behave poorly, reflecting negatively on the monarchy.

After the Newsnight appearance, Prince Andrew withdrew from public duties and has since maintained a low profile.

In a two-part documentary called “Andrew: The Problem Prince,” host Emily Maitlis revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth recognized the misjudgment of the interview before her son did.

