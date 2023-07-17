Prince Louis’ absence leaves void at thrilling Wimbledon final. Prince Louis has a knack for stealing the limelight with his natural and humorous gestures at every royal gathering.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s decision to attend the major tennis event without their youngest child, Prince Louis, has sparked numerous questions and discussions among fans and media.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, enjoyed the Wimbledon men’s final from the Royal Box.

However, the absence of the playful and attention-grabbing Prince Louis was deeply felt by royal enthusiasts.

Prince Louis has a knack for stealing the limelight with his natural and humorous gestures at every royal gathering. His exuberant displays of joy during his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation left people in stitches and garnered immense praise.

During a recent visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo, the five-year-old recreated one of his most memorable poses, capturing hearts with his adorable reaction to the passing planes.

Although Prince Louis missed the opportunity to visit Wimbledon with his siblings, his mother, Kate, revealed that the young prince was “very upset” and had been practicing to be a ball boy.

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte were filled with excitement in their royal seats, dressed elegantly alongside their parents, Prince Louis, at the age of five, was not yet old enough to be court-side. This prompted some royal fans to wonder about his whereabouts.

Fans and spectators alike missed the lively presence of Prince Louis, as his infectious excitement and charming demeanor always keep people engaged and entertained at every event.

