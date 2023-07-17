Advertisement
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone Stuns with her Intense Appearance Alongside Prabhas

Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone Stuns with her Intense Appearance Alongside Prabhas

Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone Stuns with her Intense Appearance Alongside Prabhas

Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone Stuns with her Intense Appearance Alongside Prabhas

  • Project K is a Highly anticipated fantasy sci-fi Telugu film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
  • Deepika Padukone’s fierce and rustic appearance as a possible warrior in the film.
  • Kamal Haasan is the lead antagonist and Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role.
Project K, a much-awaited fantasy science fiction film, stands as one of the Telugu film industry’s most talked-about upcoming projects. Starring the pan-Indian superstar Prabhas in the lead and the renowned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as the female lead, the movie is being directed by the talented filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

To add to the excitement, the grand launch of Project K will take place at the San Diego Comic-Con event this weekend. Recently, the film’s creators delighted fans by unveiling Deepika Padukone’s first look from the movie.

On July 17, Monday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house of Project K, shared the much-awaited first look of Deepika Padukone, the film’s leading lady, on their official social media platforms. The reveal came from the directorial venture of Nag Ashwin. “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from Project K,” The post from the renowned production company is being read on Twitter. “First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA),” the post further reads.

Deepika Padukone’s first look from Project K showcases her in a fierce and rustic appearance. The stunning actress is seen donning a brownish-grey outfit resembling a warrior’s attire, with intense eyes and a natural, no-makeup look. The viral image hints at a potential action-packed role, possibly as a warrior, alongside Prabhas in the movie. Netizens are going wild over Deepika’s striking appearance, making her Project K look a social media sensation.

According to the latest rumors, the much-awaited movie starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone has reportedly been named “Kaal Chakra.” However, the actual title of Nag Ashwin’s ambitious project will only be unveiled during the official launch at San Diego Comic-Con. As previously stated, the Project K team intends to reveal the title, first look, teaser, and release date of the film during this grand event. Fans eagerly await more details about this highly anticipated film.

Kamal Haasan, the iconic actor, portrays the main antagonist in Project K, where Bollywood’s veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan also plays a significant character. Disha Patani, a popular actress, takes on a pivotal role in the movie, which is currently in its final production phase.

Santhosh Narayanan is in charge of composing both the songs and original score for the film. The remaining cast and crew of Project K will be unveiled during the film’s Comic-Con launch.

