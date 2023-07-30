Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Fans Eager for a Film Collaboration

Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s fans are eagerly awaiting their collaboration in a movie.

The two actors recently appeared in a captivating advertisement together.

Many fans are confident that the on-screen chemistry between Ranbir and Kiara would be electric.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s film “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” recently caught everyone’s attention as he graced the ramp as the showstopper for fashion designer Kunal Rawal’s event in Delhi. At the same time, Kiara Advani, who received widespread acclaim for her role in “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” also stunned on the runway during Falguni Shane Peacock’s show last week.

Despite their separate fashion show appearances, fans couldn’t help but be captivated by their charisma. With no prior collaboration in a film, fans are now expressing their strong desire to see Ranbir and Kiara share the screen together.

Previously, Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani delighted fans by appearing together in a captivating advertisement, leaving everyone amazed.

manifesting into the universe 🥵 pic.twitter.com/r20DVeLgXn — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) July 29, 2023

Now, the anticipation among their fans has reached new heights as they eagerly await the duo’s collaboration in a movie. Fueling the excitement further, a fan shared pictures of Ranbir and Kiara from their recent fashion show outings on Twitter, expressing their eagerness to witness them on the big screen together, “Manifesting into the universe.”

The tweet received numerous reactions from people who enthusiastically supported the idea of the two actors working together. They expressed their excitement over this new pairing and were confident that the on-screen chemistry between them would be electric.

One fan said, “They will make a stunning couple,” while another one wrote, “would serve in a modern day rom com.” Another fan expressed, “My most awaited pairing!” and one user tweeted, “Strongly Ranbir Kapoor listen to us please.”

During the India Couture Week, Kiara graced the runway as the showstopper for renowned designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Her mesmerizing beauty and graceful presence were the center of attention as she walked in a dazzling pink ensemble. At the same event, Ranbir Kapoor showcased his charm and confidence as he walked for his designer friend Kunal Rawal. He donned an elegant full-sleeved black jacket paired with a bandh gala and stylish black lungi-style pants, leaving a lasting impression on the onlookers.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for the release of an action-packed thriller titled “Animal,” in collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film features a stellar cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. Additionally, he is set to reprise his role as Shiva in the sequel of “Brahmastra,” which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Kiara Advani is gearing up for her upcoming project “Game Changer” alongside Ram Charan. Additionally, she is all set to make her debut in the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe with “War 2,” where she will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

