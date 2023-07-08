Ranbir Kapoor Joins Family in Birthday Celebration for Mom

Ranbir Kapoor recently made a spontaneous trip to London to surprise his mother.

Ranbir Kapoor recently made a spontaneous trip to London to surprise his mother, Neetu Kapoor, who was visiting the city with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and family. The Rockstar actor, accompanied by his wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha, decided to join the celebration and commemorate Neetu Kapoor’s 65th birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni organized a lavish family dinner at a popular restaurant in London to honor Neetu Kapoor’s special day. The intimate birthday bash was attended by a select few close friends of the veteran actress. However, Alia Bhatt and their baby daughter Raha were unable to join the festivities.

Following the intimate celebrations, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her official Instagram handle to express her love for her mother. She shared a heartwarming family picture along with a heartfelt note, captioned, “Happy Bday Ma… We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino🇮🇹.” Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt had work commitments, which prevented her from attending her mother-in-law’s birthday dinner, and as a result, baby Raha also couldn’t be a part of the special night.

Riddhima’s post garnered attention from various family members and close friends who left warm wishes in the comments section. Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, expressed her excitement, writing, “Surprise best best.” Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also commented, “Happy Birthday Neetu Aunty.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently completed shooting for Animal, a highly anticipated action thriller. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, marks Kapoor’s first collaboration with the renowned director and is scheduled to release in December this year. Additionally, Kapoor will reprise his role as Shiva in the upcoming second installment of the Brahmastra franchise, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

