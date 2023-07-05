Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer is attached to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The highly anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, among others, is set to release in theaters on July 28, 2023.

The first song of the film, titled “Tum Kya Mile,” and the trailer have received a positive response. Additional promotional assets for the movie will be released in the coming days. To generate further buzz, the film’s trailer will be shown with the prints of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, the highly anticipated action film starring Tom Cruise, is generating immense excitement globally, particularly in India.

The film’s advance bookings have started on a positive note, indicating a potential to become the biggest Hollywood opener and highest-grossing film of 2023 in India, potentially surpassing Fast X. With less than a week remaining until its release on July 12th, 2023, the prospects for the action-thriller look very promising.

A few days ago, source reported that the trailer of the film “Jawan” will be included with the screenings of “M:I-7.” Now, it has been revealed that the trailer of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” will also be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise’s film in India.

This strategic move by Viacom 18, the distributor for both films in India, aims to increase visibility and attract potential moviegoers. In today’s digital age, the audience values watching trailers on the big screen as it helps them decide if a film is worth experiencing in theaters or not. This collaboration between the trailers will mutually benefit both films.

The trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcased a blend of romance, drama, and enjoyable slapstick comedy. After a gap of nearly 7 years, Karan Johar has directed the film, and there is optimism that he will continue his streak of successful movies spanning 25 years. The future of this family-oriented Karan Johar film appears promising, and its ultimate fate will hinge on its reception upon release.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theaters near you starting from July 28, 2023. The film’s advance bookings will open less than a week before its release.