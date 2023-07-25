Ryan Reynolds to revive childhood memories with ALF

Maximum Effort, the streaming channel headed by Ryan Reynolds, breathes new life into ALF.

The channel, Maximum Effort, has secured the rights to the classic show.

ALF, which stands for Alien Life Form, is coming back on Reynolds’ Maximum Effort channel.

Ryan Reynolds’ streaming channel, Maximum Effort, is bringing back the famous 1980s sitcom ‘ALF’ with the alien puppet. They have permission to use the classic show and will add special sponsored parts called “Maximum Moments” in the episodes.

They are working closely with ALF’s creator, Paul Fusco, and Shout! Studios to create a mix of nostalgic moments and creative ads that will make viewers happy.

Maximum Effort is doing more than just nostalgia; they want to mix shows with ads. They joined with brands like Mint Mobile, Ring, HIMS, Fubo, and MNTN to bring ALF back in a modern way for ad-supported streaming. ALF will promote these brands in special segments during the 'ALF' marathon on July 29, called "Caturday."