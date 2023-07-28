Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s Joyful Argentinian Holiday

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, one of Bollywood’s hottest couples, are currently savouring their vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Saba took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of their delightful holiday on July 28.

In the first photo, Hrithik is seen at a cafe, relishing sweet desserts while donning a black tank tee and cap. Saba playfully called him, “My hippo heart :)”, capturing his quirky expression.

The second photo showcased the couple in a happy selfie, sporting jackets and beanies, leaning affectionately towards each other with a plant in between. Saba greeted everyone with a cheerful “Buenos Dias (Good morning)” while tagging the location as Buenos Aires.

Advertisement

Hrithik and Saba’s relationship became public last year, and they made it official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Recently, they turned heads at producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding, radiating royalty in their traditional ensembles.

While Hrithik is busy shooting for the aerial action film “Fighter” alongside Deepika Padukone, Saba continues to charm with her music and acting career. With their charming camaraderie, the couple’s Argentine vacation has left fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses of their romantic getaway.

Also Read Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have lunch together Hrithik Roshan returns to Mumbai after filming Fighter. Deepika Padukone and Anil...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.