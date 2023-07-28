Advertisement
Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s Joyful Argentinian Holiday

Articles
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, one of Bollywood’s hottest couples, are currently savouring their vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Saba took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of their delightful holiday on July 28.

In the first photo, Hrithik is seen at a cafe, relishing sweet desserts while donning a black tank tee and cap. Saba playfully called him, “My hippo heart :)”, capturing his quirky expression.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The second photo showcased the couple in a happy selfie, sporting jackets and beanies, leaning affectionately towards each other with a plant in between. Saba greeted everyone with a cheerful “Buenos Dias (Good morning)” while tagging the location as Buenos Aires.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hrithik and Saba’s relationship became public last year, and they made it official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Recently, they turned heads at producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding, radiating royalty in their traditional ensembles.

While Hrithik is busy shooting for the aerial action film “Fighter” alongside Deepika Padukone, Saba continues to charm with her music and acting career. With their charming camaraderie, the couple’s Argentine vacation has left fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses of their romantic getaway.

