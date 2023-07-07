Saira Banu Makes Instagram Entry & Gives Tribute To Dilip Kumar

On the second death anniversary of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his wife Saira Banu made her debut on Instagram.

Saira chose this significant day to share her first official Instagram post, which served as a tribute to her late husband and the phenomenal actor, Dilip Kumar. The post featured two pictures, one in black and white and another in color, capturing the couple posing together, radiating their timeless charm.

In her heartfelt note, Saira, aged 78, expressed her gratitude to the multitude of caring well-wishers and dear friends from around the world. She acknowledged their overwhelming remembrance, love, and respect for her beloved husband, referring to him as her “Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib.”

As a tribute, Saira also wrote a few Urdu couplets, conveying her enduring connection with Dilip Kumar. She expressed her belief that he is still with her, and they will continue to walk the path of life together, hand in hand, in their thoughts and being, until the end of time.

Saira described Dilip Sahib as the iconic guiding light of her life and generations to come. She praised his gracious presence, remarkable personality, and his embodiment of humility and dignity. According to India Today, Saira mentioned that her purpose for joining Instagram is to share Dilip Kumar’s life, thoughts, and visions.

Through her Instagram debut, Saira Banu aims to honour the memory of Dilip Kumar and provide insights into his extraordinary life, leaving a lasting legacy for his admirers.

