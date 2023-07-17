Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Advance Booking to Open Simultaneously with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Release

Gadar 2 is generating immense excitement among fans.

The highly anticipated film of the year, Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is generating immense excitement among fans. Produced by Anil Sharma and backed by Zee Studios, the movie is scheduled for release on August 11.

It has been revealed that the advance booking for Gadar 2 will begin on July 28, coinciding with the release date of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This decision has been made considering the tremendous anticipation and buzz surrounding Gadar 2.

During the past two months, there have been numerous changes in the release dates of several films. However, Anil Sharma confirmed in an exclusive interview that they will adhere to their original and confirmed date of August 11, 2023.

“Gadar 2 is a people’s film and is people’s emotion, so we are coming on August 11 because people want it. It’s not a film, it’s an emotion. So we are not shifting at all. We are busy with post-production, and are preparing for August 11. We don’t know which other movie is coming on that day. Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye, agar koi aati hai toh. August 11 release is confirmed for us,” the filmmaker said.

Earlier this year in January, Sunny Deol made an official announcement regarding the release date of Gadar 2. “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023,” Sunny Deol had written on Instagram.

