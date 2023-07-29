Sara Ali Khan Cheers for ‘Simmba’ Co-star Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Sara Ali Khan makes a surprise cameo in the song “Heartthrob”.

She dances alongside Ranveer Singh, who plays the character ‘Rocky’.

Sara Ali Khan’s cameo has sent fans into a frenzy.

The highly anticipated film of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has finally made its much-awaited debut on the big screen, captivating and delighting audiences.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s outstanding performances and captivating chemistry are winning hearts, but it’s the surprise cameo of the one and only Sara Ali Khan that is also garnering significant attention and praise.

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan, who co-starred with Ranveer in Simmba, has made a special appearance in the song “Heartthrob” from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In this dynamic song, Sara Ali Khan is seen dancing alongside Ranveer Singh, who plays the character ‘Rocky.’

Amidst widespread accolades for the dynamic performance of Ranveer Singh as Rocky, Sara Ali Khan, who dazzled as the charismatic queen in the song “Heartthrob,” expresses her admiration for him in a recent Instagram post.

On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a series of enchanting photos featuring herself and Ranveer Singh. These captivating pictures were likely taken during the filming of a song, showcasing various poses struck by the duo. Both Ranveer and Sara can be seen wearing stylish designer costumes that they adorned for the song titled “Heartthrob.”

In her caption, Sara Ali Khan showers praise on the star of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Sara wrote, “Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky. Dahadte raho.”

Sara Ali Khan expressed her appreciation for Ranveer Singh’s role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with a caption featuring lion and fire emojis, among others. She also tagged Ranveer in the post. Delighted by Sara’s gesture, Ranveer responded with several red emojis in return.

Sara Ali Khan’s cameo in Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has sent fans into a frenzy, with many flooding her comment section to express their admiration for her impressive appearance in the film.

In response to Sara’s post, a fan expressed their feelings, “@saraalikhan95 you came & ate it my slayer girl‼️” “The Cameo we never knew we needed this much”, commented another one. “NAILEDDDDD THE APPEARANCE SISTERRRR”, read one of the many positive comments for Sara Ali Khan.

Karan Johar directs Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles as Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee. Alongside them, the film includes notable performances from Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Released on July 28, the movie has reportedly collected Rs. 11.50 crore on its opening day.

