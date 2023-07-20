Sara Ali Khan Latest spectacular pictures in bikini

He is a versatile actor in the Indian Bollywood industry who has been acting for the past 28-30 years.

Saif Ali Khan certainly needs no introduction. He is a versatile actor in the Indian Bollywood industry who has been acting for the past 28-30 years. He hails from a Nawab family and holds a prestigious position in India. There is no doubt about it, he is a very successful & incredibly wealthy person.

If the age of actor Saif Ali Khan is mentioned in the year 2023, then he has turned 52 years old. It is incredible that Saif Ali Khan has been married twice in his life. His first marriage ended in divorce, and his second marriage was with the beautiful Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor. He has a son & a daughter from his first wife, Sara Ali Khan, who is also a budding Bollywood actress.

Saif Ali Khan carries a great balance between his personal & professional life. He is not very active on social media and prefers to spend more time with his family & children. That’s why Saif is mostly seen with his second wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their kids. On the other hand, Saif has not been seen working in Indian films for a long time now, as he is dedicating most of his time to charity work.

The picture shows Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of the famous Indian actor Saif Ali Khan, along with her brother & stepmother on a beach vacation, which has gone viral on social media. People were shocked to see the bold outfit of the daughter of the Muslim actor in these viral pics. In one picture, she is striking a bold pose with her brother, which some found reminiscent of a romantic pose.

