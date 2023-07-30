Sara Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan Star in First-Ever Ad Together

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan made their debut appearance together in an advertisement.

Sara played the role of a police officer, while Saif played a convict.

Sara and Saif are father and daughter in real life.

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the celebrated father-daughter duo of Bollywood, made their debut appearance together in an advertisement. In this unique ad, Sara took on the role of a police officer, while Saif portrayed a convict. Their onscreen chemistry left fans eagerly yearning to witness their captivating pairing in a movie soon.

In the video, Saif Ali Khan is seen discussing car insurance while dressed in a prison uniform within an interrogation room. Sara Ali Khan, dressed as a police officer, enters the scene and advises Saif to adopt fresh habits. He complies with her suggestion, nodding in agreement.

In the video’s comment section, Sara Ali Khan expressed, “Maine toh dad ko car insurance lene ka naya tarika sikha diya! Coz, you’re never too young to teach your dad something new, hain na (I have taught my dad about car insurance)”

In response to the video, a fan left a comment expressing their excitement and appreciation, “We need behind the scenes videos of this ad!” Another added, “Handsome papa cute daughter.” “I want the Saif Sara movie asap,” said one more. Someone also mentioned, “Want to see you both in a movie.”

Sara Ali Khan is the eldest child of Saif Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. Their divorce occurred when she was nine years old. Sara has a younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is expected to make his entry into the Bollywood film industry in the near future.

After ending his relationship with Amrita, Saif Ali Khan started dating Kareena Kapoor. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016. Their family expanded with the birth of their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in 2021. Sara Ali Khan shares a strong bond with Kareena and her half-brothers, Taimur and Jeh.

In 2020, Saif Ali Khan had expressed his thoughts on collaborating with his daughter, Sara, for a film. He shared that working alongside Sara in a movie would be an exciting and unique experience, “I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate. I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that.”

