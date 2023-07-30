Sonu Sood celebrated his birthday with fans

Sonu Sood’s fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence to celebrate his birthday.

Sonu Sood graciously posed for photos with numerous fans.

He is set to make his foray into writing with his upcoming movie “Fateh.”

Advertisement

On Sunday, actor Sonu Sood celebrated his birthday, and on this special occasion, numerous fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence with gifts and flowers. Despite the rain, Sonu Sood came out to express his gratitude and appreciation for their warm gestures and generosity.

Recently, videos of Sonu Sood acknowledging his fans outside his residence have emerged. The clips show him warmly greeting the crowd from his car, waving back at them. Those who had been waiting since morning showered him with gifts, roses, and even a cake, which he graciously accepted. Despite the rain, Sonu Sood continued to make his presence felt, touching the hearts of his devoted fans.

The actor graciously posed for photos with numerous fans, who came prepared with placards, bouquets, and banners dedicated to Sonu. Eager to preserve the moment, everyone used their mobile phones to capture the memorable encounter.

In response to the video, a follower commented on a paparazzi post “Ye hai asli hero….Garibon ka Masiha (He is the real hero. Messiah for commoners)”. “He does a bad villain role in movies but the reality is he does for the people which he can help. Mashallah,” added another. One also wrote, “He should actually live a thousand years.”

Sonu is a highly acclaimed Bollywood actor who has earned immense popularity. Apart from his successful film career, he gained widespread recognition for his humanitarian efforts during the Covid pandemic. When the lockdown was enforced in 2020, Sonu stepped forward to assist thousands of stranded migrant workers, students, and others by arranging chartered flights and buses for their safe return home.

Since then, he has continued to extend his helping hand to those in need. Numerous individuals from various parts of the country now turn to him on social media seeking aid, and many even gather outside his residence as he attends to their requests personally.

Advertisement

Sonu Sood is set to make his foray into writing with his upcoming movie “Fateh,” in which he will also star alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The film, directed by Vaibhav Mishra, will feature pivotal roles played by Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz. Currently, Sonu Sood has returned to the show “Roadies 19: Karm ya Kand.”

Also Read Rajkummar Rao’s Quirky Avatar Shines in ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ Motion Poster Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web...

please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.