Selena Gomez making waves with exciting upcoming projects

Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage in trouble?
Selena Gomez is doing really well in the entertainment world and has some really cool projects coming up. One of the things people are really excited about is Season 3 of a show called Only Murders in the Building.
It’s a funny and mysterious series from the United States, and Selena plays a character named Mabel Mora, who is a talented artist living in a building called Arconia.
Selena Gomez, along with Steve Martin and Martin Short, is part of a unique team in a show called Only Murders in the Building. They live in the same building and investigate a mysterious death together. The show is really popular because it combines funny moments with crime-solving. Besides this show, Selena is also busy with other projects.
Selena Gomez will be producing a new version of the popular movie Working Girl on Hulu. This is a really cool project because it lets her show off her different skills, not just acting. Being a producer allows her to make a big impact in the entertainment industry.
Selena is determined to broaden her artistic abilities by learning Spanish for an upcoming movie that will be filmed in the summer of 2023. The movie doesn’t have a title yet, but there are rumors that Emila Perez will be in it and Jacques Audiard will be directing. This project is really exciting because it will add something special to Selena’s list of movies she has been a part of.
