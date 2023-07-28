Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Spotted in the City

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue mesmerized his fans.

Jawan’s first-look poster caused a sensation on the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Jawan.

Lately, Shah Rukh Khan has been dominating the internet like a true king, and the reason is evident! Following the massive success of his blockbuster comeback film, “Pathan,” Shah Rukh Khan is now ready to captivate his fans and audiences once again with his highly-anticipated second project of the year, “Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan mesmerized his millions of fans and followers with the electrifying Jawan Prevue, and he further left them in awe by revealing his bald look in the first look poster of Jawan, which caused a sensation on the Internet.

Amidst the immense excitement and buzz surrounding the superstar and his forthcoming action film, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, skillfully evading the paparazzi and their camera flashes has become a viral sensation on social media.

The video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, which has now become viral, was shared on Instagram by renowned Bollywood celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani’s official account. The video captures the couple riding in separate cars.

In the video, a white Rolls Royce is seen parking inside a building, with Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of the car. However, the superstar cleverly disguised himself, using a black umbrella to shield himself from the numerous photographers present, in a bid to avoid getting photographed.

In the video, Gauri Khan, dressed in a white shirt, was captured sitting inside a black car, attempting to conceal her face from the paparazzi. Reportedly, the couple was seen outside the residence of Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani.

“Seems like something new is cooking (wink and fire emoji) Shahrukh Khan along with wifeyyy Gauri Khan snapped at Manager’s house Pooja Dadlani,” The caption of the video that has now gone viral says.

“You know u are king when you didnt even let paps to pap youuuu.” “No one can catch King Khan”, wrote another fan. “OUR JAWAAAN”, one fan commented with fire emojis.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film “Jawan,” directed by renowned Kollywood filmmaker Atlee Kumar. In this movie, Shah Rukh will share the screen with two prominent South Indian stars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The highly anticipated Atlee Kumar directorial will also feature Deepika Padukone in a special cameo. “Jawan” is scheduled for release on 7th September.

