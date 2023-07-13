Shah Rukh Khan reveals exciting details about Jawan

SRK’s only expectation for Jawan is to entertain the viewers.

His favorite stunt scene from Jawan is the one with the truck.

Jawan will have a song by Arijit Singh.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is excited about the release of his upcoming film Jawan. He is collaborating with director Atlee for the first time, and the film is expected to be a blockbuster. The prevue of the film has already generated a lot of excitement among fans, and SRK’s #AskSRK session on Twitter only added to the hype. During the session, SRK revealed some exciting details about the film, and he also answered fan questions.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Thursday morning, “Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won’t give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah ?!” Curious fans bombarded the actor with questions and Shah Rukh, in turn revealed some exciting details. Let’s take a look at the top 10 tweets from today’s #AskSRK session.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent film, Pathaan, has been a box office success. In response to a fan’s question about his expectations for his upcoming film, Jawan, Khan humbly replied that he only has one expectation: to entertain the viewers. He hopes that his fans will love watching Jawan.

The prevue of the upcoming action film Jawan showed that it will be a high-octane action movie. A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to pick his favorite stunt scene from the film, and he said that his favorite was the one with the truck, which was performed by international stuntman Spiro Razatos.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan will have a song by Arijit Singh. This came as a surprise to many netizens, as Arijit Singh is not typically associated with action films. However, SRK confirmed the news in a recent Twitter Q&A session.

When a fan asked him if Arijit Singh would have a song in the film, SRK replied,

Advertisement

“Absolutely. Jahan mein wahan Arijit dada toh honge hi. #Jawan”

This is not the first time that SRK and Arijit Singh have collaborated. They have previously worked together on the songs “Tujhe Dekha Toh” from the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan and “Channa Mereya” from the film Dear Zindagi.

The song for Jawan is still under wraps, but SRK’s confirmation has already generated a lot of excitement among fans. They are eager to hear what Arijit Singh has come up with for this action-packed film.

Jawan is a special film for Shah Rukh Khan because it marks the Bollywood debut of renowned South Indian director Atlee. Khan shared that he had a great experience working with Atlee, calling him “a genius” and “a master storyteller.” He said that Atlee has a unique vision for Jawan, and that he is excited to see how the film turns out.

Shah Rukh Khan shared, “Atlee is just too too cool. Hard working and with a one point agenda to make me look good in the film.” He wished Atlee’s family well.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie Jawan. The makers have recently released a preview of the film, which has only increased the anticipation. Fans are eager to learn more about the film, including the songs. One fan asked Shah Rukh Khan for an update on the songs, to which he replied that Farah Khan and Vaibhavi Merchant are working hard with Atlee to get the songs ready.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is playing multiple roles in his upcoming film Jawan. To prepare for his role, he watched a lot of films from the South Indian film industry. He said that these films helped him to understand the language of expression and the body language of the characters. He also said that he worked on his physique and martial arts skills to prepare for the action sequences in the film.

He mentioned, “I watched a lot of films of Atlee, Vijay sir, Allu Arjun ji, Rajni sir, Yash, and other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created.”

Shah Rukh Khan is playing multiple roles in his upcoming film Jawan. To prepare for his role, he watched a lot of films from the South Indian film industry. He said that these films helped him to understand the language of expression and the body language of the characters. He also said that he worked on his physique and martial arts skills to prepare for the action sequences in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he sang a few lines of a Tamil song while shooting for his upcoming film Jawan in Chennai. He said that he was encouraged by the film’s director Atlee and the rest of the crew to sing the song, and that he enjoyed the experience.

Advertisement

“Jawan” also stars South Indian actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan shared his experience of working with them, saying that they are both “amazing” actors. He said that Nayanthara is “the sweetest” and Vijay Sethupathi is a “mad” actor. He also said that he learned a lot from both of them.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in an awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawan”

Shah Rukh Khan’s favorite look from the upcoming film Jawan is his bald look. In the Jawan prevue, he removed the bandage covering his head to reveal his bald look, which surprised many viewers.

The teaser for the film Jawan shows Shah Rukh Khan dancing in a metro to the song “Bekarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye”. He is completely bald and his goofy dance moves are on full display. Khan revealed on Twitter that the song was Atlee’s idea, but he loved performing it.

Also Read Who is set to make an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill’s show next? Shehnaaz Gill is the popular Punjabi actress and singer. She has a...