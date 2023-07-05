Shah Rukh Khan’s Safe Return to Mumbai Amid Accident Rumors

Shah Rukh Khan has safely arrived back in Mumbai amidst speculation surrounding a recent accident.

The actor was photographed at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest airport pictures have put concerns to rest.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has safely arrived back in Mumbai amidst speculation surrounding a recent accident. The actor was photographed at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday, appearing healthy and lively, much to the delight of his fans on social media. Previous reports suggested that Khan had suffered a minor injury to his nose while filming an undisclosed project in the United States, which resulted in him undergoing a minor surgical procedure.

Contrary to those reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest airport pictures have put concerns to rest, as he appears to be in excellent condition with no visible signs of injury. The release of the photos came as a relief for fans and moviegoers who were worried about the beloved actor’s well-being.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s latest airport pictures, below:

In the images, Khan exudes his signature charm, dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt paired with a white t-shirt and blue denim trousers. Completing his look with a black cap, sunglasses, and a statement bracelet, he greeted the paparazzi with a smile as he exited the airport.

Gauri Khan and Ab’Ram accompany Shah Rukh Khan

Accompanying Shah Rukh Khan on his return journey were his wife Gauri Khan and their younger son AbRam Khan, both of whom were reportedly present during the accident and subsequent surgery in the US. Gauri Khan was seen twinning with her husband, wearing a blue floral dress paired with a black blazer, white espadrilles, and statement sunglasses. Meanwhile, AbRam looked as adorable as ever in his casual attire.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback to films earlier this year with the action-packed Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. He is now gearing up for the release of Jawan, a mass action entertainer directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, set to hit the screens in September. Additionally, Khan will grace the silver screen in December with Dunki, an upcoming social drama helmed by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Furthermore, he will make a cameo appearance in Tiger 3, the highly anticipated third installment of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s spy thriller series.

Shah Rukh Khan’s return to Mumbai in good health has certainly provided a sigh of relief for his fans and followers, who eagerly await his upcoming cinematic ventures.

