Shahid Kapoor: Devastated by Leaked Kissing Picture

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, his girlfriend at the time, were caught kissing at a Mumbai nightclub. The image made headlines when it was published in a newspaper the following day, instantly sparking widespread discussion. Now, after many years, Shahid Kapoor has finally addressed the incident and its impact on him. He revealed that as a 24-year-old, he felt his privacy had been violated and was left devastated with no means of protection.

Speaking to Mid Day, Shahid Kapoor expressed the profound effect the incident had on him. He said, “I was destroyed at that time. I was just a 24-year-old kid, and I felt my privacy had been invaded, with nothing I could do to safeguard it. It was a mess, and it affected me greatly.” He explained that such events can be particularly challenging at a young age when one is still navigating their own emotions and relationships.

When asked about the current social media and paparazzi culture, Shahid acknowledged the shift, saying, “Now, you are aware that it is 100% going to happen. At that time, we were caught off guard… So, it is like an informed devil as opposed to an uninformed devil scenario. You at least know this is going to happen.” Furthermore, he mentioned that now, as a married man and a parent, the public’s interest has shifted to younger celebrities, allowing him some respite from such invasive attention.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor parted ways in 2007. Shahid is now happily married to Mira Rajput, and they recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in Copenhagen. Meanwhile, Kareena is happily married to Saif Ali Khan, and the couple is currently enjoying a vacation with their two children, Taimur and Jeh, in Sardinia.

