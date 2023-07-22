Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Charming Dinner Together

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date.

Bollywood’s charming newlyweds, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, continuously enchant us with their adorable displays of affection, setting the perfect example of couple goals. Their endearing chemistry and affectionate pictures on social media never fail to captivate netizens. Recently, the duo has taken the internet by storm once again as their romantic dinner date became a viral sensation across various social media platforms.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot at the grand Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer earlier this year, were recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date in the capital city, Delhi. The pictures from their outing emerged on one of the dedicated fan pages of Sidharth Malhotra, known for his role in “Mission Majnu.” The delightful photos feature the couple’s striking poses with the restaurant staff.

In the recently trending images, Sidharth exudes a relaxed vibe, donning a casual ensemble of a white t-shirt and black bottoms. On the other hand, Kiara Advani looks effortlessly stylish in a comfortable and chic beige bottom wear, resembling a skirt, paired with an off-white V-neck vest-like top.

Sidharth looked incredibly stylish, enhancing his casual outfit with a pair of brown sunglasses. Meanwhile, Kiara chose a natural makeup look for the dinner date and adorned her attire with some eye-catching gold statement bracelets. Additionally, she carried an adorable sea-green and beige sling bag as an accessory.

“They both look amazing together”. “Most beautiful couple”, one commented. “A calm and beautiful couple..”, wrote another one with a heart emoji. “#Sidkiara power couple”, read another fan. “Sid is looking dashing”, One of Sidharth’s enthusiastic fans left a comment adorned with fire and heart-eye emojis, expressing their admiration. Another comment simply stated, “Favorites,” reflecting the sentiment shared by numerous other comments.

Sidharth Malhotra, known for his role in “Mission Majnu” alongside Rashmika Mandanna, is set to portray a soldier once again in his upcoming film “Yodha.” Additionally, he is all set to mark his debut in the OTT world with Rohit Shetty’s eagerly anticipated web-series, “Indian Police Force.” On the other hand, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in “Satyaprem Ki Katha” alongside Kartik Aaryan, has the Ram Charan-starrer “Game Changer” lined up in her projects.

